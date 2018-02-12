The Latest from Kiesel Guitars at the 2018 NAMM Show

Last month at the Winter NAMM Show, we stopped by the Kiesel Guitars booth to check out the company’s latest offerings.

In the clip above, Jeff Kiesel sheds some light on the new Osiris and Zeus Headless models, the Jason Becker Tribute Model, new custom options, and more.

All Kiesel USA Custom Shop guitars can be outfitted with a huge selection of options, including body and neck woods, exotic top woods, a wide selection of finishes, fingerboard woods, inlays, fretwire, electronics, hardware and much more.

To find out more, visit kieselguitars.com/customshop.