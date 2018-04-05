The Remains of a 1964 Strat Destroyed by The Who's Pete Townshend Are Going Up for Auction

The remains of a 1964 Sonic Blue Fender Stratocaster, smashed to pieces by The Who's Pete Townshend during a 1967 concert, are going up for auction next Sunday, April 15, in Dallas.

According to Heritage Auctions, which is hosting the auction, Townshend smashed the guitar up during The Who's show at the Long Island Arena in Commack, NY on December 1, 1967.

The guitar comes with a handwritten, 2-page letter from the original owner—who reportedly caught the pieces of the guitar at the show that night—the ticket stub from the show and 2 aluminum engraved plaques.

According to Antiques Trade Gazette, the guitar—or what's left of it—carries a pre-auction estimate of at least $20,000. Other guitars that Townshend destroyed during Who performances have been sold for as much as $75,000, according to Heritage.

For more info on the auction, head on over to entertainment.ha.com.