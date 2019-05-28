Trending

TheGigRig Unveils the Wetter Box Parallel Effects Mixer

By

New offering allows players to blend effects in real time.

TheGigRig has announced the Wetter Box Parallel Effects Mixer, the latest in the company’s line of professional-grade signal routing solutions.

The Wetter Box allows the user to plug in any two effects and blend them in parallel. It features two modes—Blend Mode (blend from A to B) and Mix Mode (blend B on top of A)—a 100% analogue signal path and mono or stereo operation, both in and out. There’s also independent gain control for both loops, phase reverse for Loop B and True Bypass or Trails Bypass modes.

The unit works with an expression pedal (WBX-1 sold separately) for real-time blending. You can also choose remote switching option using any latching quarter-inch cable/switch.

For more information, head to TheGigRig.com.