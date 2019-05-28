TheGigRig Unveils the Wetter Box Parallel Effects Mixer

TheGigRig has announced the Wetter Box Parallel Effects Mixer, the latest in the company’s line of professional-grade signal routing solutions.

The Wetter Box allows the user to plug in any two effects and blend them in parallel. It features two modes—Blend Mode (blend from A to B) and Mix Mode (blend B on top of A)—a 100% analogue signal path and mono or stereo operation, both in and out. There’s also independent gain control for both loops, phase reverse for Loop B and True Bypass or Trails Bypass modes.

The unit works with an expression pedal (WBX-1 sold separately) for real-time blending. You can also choose remote switching option using any latching quarter-inch cable/switch.

For more information, head to TheGigRig.com.