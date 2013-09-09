ToneVille Announces New Custom Series of Guitar Amplifiers

Available exclusively at Lucci Music in Colorado Springs and online: a brand-new custom guitar amp series.

ToneVille is the absolute best in quality and sound. With amazing vintage looks and extraordinary craftsmanship, ToneVille is out of sight!

Built to last forever, ToneVille uses only the very best of the new old stock tubes (NOS) giving all ToneVille amps that authentic, retro tone.

Every single component of the amp is over-engineered to meet the highest quality standards.

Sound isn’t colored with reverb or added effects, just pure, marvelous tone.

1/8” thick Custom-Made Aluminum Chassis

Choosing between head and combo amp is a thing of the past since ToneVille’s Combo Amps are automatically set up to play through our custom ToneVille Extension Cabs.

The cabinet’s woodworking is top-of-the-line. Using the highest quality Black Walnut and Hard Maple, our amps are constructed with dovetailed joints giving them style and durability to last forever.

The Additional Reverb Unit is a fantastic addition to the combo. Made from 18- gauge steel, it has storage space to hold all of your additional cables and accessories for gigs.

Box: 11.5”X18”X10”. Storage: 4.25”X7.75”X8”.

Master Push/Pull Knob

Mid-range on EQ has feature to eliminate EQ from the Circuit

Custom ToneVille knob for Negative Feedback

Each amp is made with a 12” Speaker at 16 ohms:

Vintage 30 Celestion Speaker installed in the extension cab

G12H30 Celestion speaker installed into each combo amp

Four solid amps:

•Rio Grande, $995: Tube Reverb Head with Natural Compression

o5 Watt Reverb Amp

o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 1 RCA BP 5965/12AT7; 1 RCA BP 6K6

•Sunset Strip, $1995: Tweed Clean & Break-up Sounds, great for studio

o 10 Watt Amp

o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 1 RCA BP 6L6GC; 1 RCA BP 5Y3GT

•Beale Street, $2,295: Ultimate Blues or Rock and Roll Amp

o 15 Watt Amp

o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 1 RCA BP 5965/12AT7; 1 pair RCA BP GG 6V6GT;

1 Mullard GZ 34

•Broadway, $2,395: AC-15 Sound with a heavier punch

o 15 Watt Amp

o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 2 Japan Mullard 12ax7; 1 pair Mullard EL-84;

1Mullard GZ-34

ToneVille Extension Cab, $895: Single 12-inch Extension speaker exclusively built for our combo amps. Our extension cab has a closed back with option to remove panels for an open back.

For more about ToneVille amps, visit tonevilleamps.com.