ToneVille Announces New Custom Series of Guitar Amplifiers

Available exclusively at Lucci Music in Colorado Springs and online: a brand-new custom guitar amp series.
ToneVille is the absolute best in quality and sound. With amazing vintage looks and extraordinary craftsmanship, ToneVille is out of sight!
Dig this!
- Built to last forever, ToneVille uses only the very best of the new old stock tubes (NOS) giving all ToneVille amps that authentic, retro tone.
- Every single component of the amp is over-engineered to meet the highest quality standards.
- Sound isn’t colored with reverb or added effects, just pure, marvelous tone.
- 1/8” thick Custom-Made Aluminum Chassis
- Choosing between head and combo amp is a thing of the past since ToneVille’s Combo Amps are automatically set up to play through our custom ToneVille Extension Cabs.
- The cabinet’s woodworking is top-of-the-line. Using the highest quality Black Walnut and Hard Maple, our amps are constructed with dovetailed joints giving them style and durability to last forever.
- The Additional Reverb Unit is a fantastic addition to the combo. Made from 18- gauge steel, it has storage space to hold all of your additional cables and accessories for gigs.
- Box: 11.5”X18”X10”. Storage: 4.25”X7.75”X8”.
- Master Push/Pull Knob
- Mid-range on EQ has feature to eliminate EQ from the Circuit
- Custom ToneVille knob for Negative Feedback
- Each amp is made with a 12” Speaker at 16 ohms:
- Vintage 30 Celestion Speaker installed in the extension cab
- G12H30 Celestion speaker installed into each combo amp
Four solid amps:
•Rio Grande, $995: Tube Reverb Head with Natural Compression
o5 Watt Reverb Amp
o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 1 RCA BP 5965/12AT7; 1 RCA BP 6K6
•Sunset Strip, $1995: Tweed Clean & Break-up Sounds, great for studio
o 10 Watt Amp
o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 1 RCA BP 6L6GC; 1 RCA BP 5Y3GT
•Beale Street, $2,295: Ultimate Blues or Rock and Roll Amp
o 15 Watt Amp
o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 1 RCA BP 5965/12AT7; 1 pair RCA BP GG 6V6GT;
1 Mullard GZ 34
•Broadway, $2,395: AC-15 Sound with a heavier punch
o 15 Watt Amp
o Tube Specs: 1 Mullard 12ax7; 2 Japan Mullard 12ax7; 1 pair Mullard EL-84;
1Mullard GZ-34
ToneVille Extension Cab, $895: Single 12-inch Extension speaker exclusively built for our combo amps. Our extension cab has a closed back with option to remove panels for an open back.
For more about ToneVille amps, visit tonevilleamps.com.