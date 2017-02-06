(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Guitar Nerds are back with another top-five countdown.

This time, Mark and the guys are looking at “The Top Five Reasons Your Guitar Tone Sucks and How You Can Make It Better.”

From guitar cables to strings to pickups to tone suck…there are plenty of areas in your setup where you can make small but noticeable improvements in your guitar’s tone.

Check out these five from Guitar Nerds and see if any apply to you.

As always, visit the Guitar Nerds YouTube channel for more of their informative videos. And if you feel they missed anything, drop them a note and let them know.