Guitar Nerds have covered the weird axes of Gibson and Fender in previous videos. So where to go next?

“We thought we’d cover something a bit more shreddy,” says Mark of Guitar Nerds. “So it’s time for the top five weirdest Ibanez guitars ever made.”

Among those that made the cut are models created for Reb Beach, Muse’s Matt Bellamy and—making two appearances on the list—Steve Vai, easily the most famous endorser of Ibanez guitars.