Tube Amp vs. Solid-State vs. Software: Can You Tell the Difference?

Guitarist Darrell Braun has been serving up blind comparisons of guitars in his videos for quite some time now.

In this new video, he compares amps, specifically a Mesa/Boogie Blue Angel tube amp and a Fender Deluxe 90 solid-state model. He also throws in S-Gear2 amp modeling software just to mix things up even further.

“Can you hear the difference between a tube amp, solid-state amp, and amp modeling software?” he asks. “Take the challenge and find out.”

