“Pop culture is inspiring Britons of all ages to rediscover the joy of music”: New study names the electric guitar as the UK’s most popular instrument of 2024 – and it’s because of a Netflix show from 2 years ago

News
By
( , )
published

Gear4Music crunched the numbers to see which instrument came out on top last year, and it has some interesting theories to explain the results

B.C. Rich Stranger Things Warlock
(Image credit: B.C. Rich)

A study conducted by two music gear specialists has named the electric guitar as the UK’s most popular instrument of 2024 – and has ascribed credit to a Netflix TV show from two years ago for the results.

Gear4Music and Moombix (via Daily Mail) both crunched the numbers from the past 12 months in an effort to discover which instrument had proven to be the biggest seller of the year, and the electric guitar came out on top.

@netflixph

♬ original sound - Netflix Philippines

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.