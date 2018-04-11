Ultimate Ears Debuts New UE LIVE In-Ear Monitor

Ultimate Ears Live in-Ear Monitor (Image credit: Courtesy of Ultimate Ears)

Ultimate Ears has announced its new "Live" in-ear monitor.

The company's new flagship in-ear monitor, Ultimate Ears LIVE was built with hybrid acoustic architecture and features six balanced armatures, one dynamic driver and the True Tone Plus, an upgraded version of Ultimate Ears’ True Tone Drivers.

Each driver is designed to handle its specific frequency range, giving UE LIVE the purest signal path Ultimate Ears has ever created.

The company also announced its new IPX Connection System. This new system provides a lightweight, IP67 certified sweat-proof, connection between cable and connector. The Ultimate Ears SuperBax is a road-worthy cable, strong enough to hold a 12-pound barbell, yet so lightweight and transparent that it becomes virtually invisible. With significant reliability improvement, this new system can handle thousands of cycles of connect-disconnects. The new UE IPX Connection System can be plugged into any audio interface with a ⅛” (3.5mm) headphone jack.

The "Live" in-ear monitor is expected to ship in early May 2018 through Ultimate Ears and authorized dealers, for a suggested retail price of $2,199. You can preorder it here.

The UE IPX Connection System is expected to be available worldwide on all custom in-ear monitors orders this month. You can learn more here.

For more on Ultimate Ears, head on over to pro.ultimateears.com.