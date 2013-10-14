Video: Guitarist Monte Pittman Demos Five Orange Amps — OR100, Jim Root #4 Terror, TH100, Dark Terror and Thunderverb 200

The guys at Orange Amplification have just posted a series of new demo videos featuring guitarist Monte Pittman.

From Orange:

"Monte Pittman has just come out of the studio where he has been recording a series of high-quality videos demonstrating all Orange Amplification products. Monte has also just finished recording his third album, The Power of Three. To celebrate, Orange is debuting five of his most metal video demos!"

Below, you can check out Pittman's demos of the OR100, Jim Root #4 Terror, TH100, Dark Terror and Thunderverb 200.

"I’ve proudly been endorsing Orange Amplifiers for over 10 years now," Pittman said. "After touring numerous times around the planet with different acts, I have seen first hand that Orange make the most amazing amps in the world. They have a sound quality that cuts through any mix and reigns in a league of its own. They can handle the wear and tear of touring and bring out the best in your playing. There is a lot of heart and soul from the members of the company and you see the results in the product itself.’

"A Dark Horse," the first single from Pittman’s third album, is out today. For more about Pittman, visit montepittman.com. For more about Orange, visit orangeamps.com.