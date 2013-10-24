Video: Joe Robinson Demos Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic Center-Block Guitar

In the recently posted video below, Australian guitarist Joe Robinson provides a guided sonic tour of the Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic Center-Block guitar.

The guitar features an interior solid spruce center block that runs the length of the thinline-style body and contributes to a lively "high gain-friendly" tone and greater feedback control.

Also highlighted is the potent tonal combination of the sparkling new dual-coil Super HiLo'Tron neck pickup and "Black Top" Filter'Tron bridge pickup.

For more information about this model, visit gretschguitars.com.