Video: Recording King Introduces RD-310 with Adirondack Spruce Top

Recording King has introduced the all-solid RD-310, which features an Adirondack Spruce top. It has a street price of $499.

Adirondack Spruce -- aka Red Spruce -- which has been used for guitar tops since the 1920s, has been making a comeback lately; Adirondack is considered more resonant than Sitka and has an unusual wide-grain pattern.

The RD-310 also features solid mahogany back and sides, a thin “C” profile mahogany neck and 1-11/16” nut width. Other features include a bone nut and saddle and deluxe Grover Rotomatic tuners.

For more about the RD-310 and Recording King, head here.

Check out a demo of the Recording King RD-310 right here: