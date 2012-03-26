Video: Roland Introduces GA-212 and GA-112 Guitar Amps

Roland has introduced its GA-212 and GA-112 guitar amplifiers.

Unlike modeling amps that set out to recreate the sound of multiple vintage classics, the GA series leverages Roland’s COSM technology to create newly voiced amplifiers with versatile tones and simple, intuitive operation.

They deliver an organic playing experience characteristic of top-level tube designs, with all the advantages that modern digital processing brings, including memory, low noise, and more. From the arena to the club, GA amps deliver world-class power and tone.

• GA-212: 200-watt amp with two 12" speakers

• GA-112: 100-watt amp with one 12" speaker

• Original COSM amp model (Progressive Amp) with incredible feel, attack, natural compression, and sustain

• Morph through clean to super-extreme tones with the DRIVE knob and BOOST button

• Intuitive operation with simple, fast-access structure; two volume controls, three tone controls, presence, and reverb

• Smart Channel memorizes the current position of knobs in all four channels without programming or saving

• LEDs in the knobs show current settings in any channel, great for dark stages.

