Video: Seymour Duncan Posts New Demo of Yngwie Malmsteen YJM Fury Pickups

Yesterday, December 17, the gang at Seymour Duncan posted a brand-new demo video of the company's Yngwie Malmsteen YJM Fury pickups. You can check it out below.

From Seymour Duncan:

"The bridge pickup is aggressive and handles Yngwie's hard-hitting chordal onslaught. The neck pickup balances Yngwie's fluid left hand technique with his broad mix of right hand pick attack for a tone that's sweet and fluid, but with great articulation and responsiveness to dynamics.

"Available individually or in a pre-wired pickguard."

For more about the pickups, visit seymourduncan.com.

