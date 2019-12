Inspired by a story we shared earlier this week (Guitarist Sarah Michelle Demos Seymour Duncan Yngwie Malmsteen YJM Fury Pickups), we tracked down this video from 2010.

It shows Malmsteen visiting Seymour Duncan HQ to see how his signature YJM Fury pickups are produced. The guitarist also sits down with Evan Skopp from Seymour Duncan to discuss the development of the pickups and more.

For more about YJM Fury pickups, visit seymourduncan.com.