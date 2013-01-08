Vintage-Inspired SC245 Model Returns to PRS Lineup

PRS Guitars has brought the SC245 guitar back into its current lineup.

The SC245 is a vintage-inspired singlecut perfect for more traditional single-cutaway players.

The 24.5-inch scale length offers a loose, laid-back feel, but the guitar maintains a tight low end and snappy attack.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

With 57/08 pickups delivering vintage humbucking tone and clear, detailed chords, and the electronics layout of two volume and tone controls, and a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout, the SC245 is instantly comfortable for players who grew up using short-scale guitars.

Additional specifications include a carved maple top, mahogany back, mahogany “Pattern” neck, and rosewood fretboard. The PRS two-piece bridge is the anchor of this guitar. Made of aluminum and brass, the bridge has added weight and mass, creating more contact points, which enhances the natural tone of the woods and helps create a more resonant instrument.

With a classic, resonant voice that is eminently recordable and gig ready, the SC245 won’t just take everything you’ve got and keep asking for more, it will do it with unforgettable sound and style.

Check it out at prsguitars.com.