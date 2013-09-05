Vox Announces Night Train G2 Guitar Amplifiers

Vox Amplification has unveiled the all-tube Night Train G2 series of amplifiers.

Well-known for its distinct metal exterior design, the Night Train series provides an easy way to enjoy classic and new Vox tones in a convenient, compact format.

The new Night Train G2 series includes the 15-Watt NT15H-G2 and 50-Watt NT50H-2G amplifier heads, plus the 15-Watt NT15C1-G2, the first-ever combo amp with the Night Train name. Optional matching cabinets are also available.

The overall sound has been enhanced, featuring full, robust tube tone in a class AB design. The pre-amp is driven by three 12AX7 tubes; the power amp boasts two EL84 tubes on the NT15H-G2/NT15C1-G2 and two EL34 tubes on the NT50H-G2.

The Night Train G2’s two-channel design delivers not only classic Vox clean and crunch sounds, but also modern high-gain sounds as well. The GIRTH channel has a powerful, modern high-gain sound that's ideal for the guitarist who seeks an even heavier sound. The BRIGHT channel provides Vox's distinctive clean/crunch sounds and also features a THICK mode that bypasses the tone control circuit and boosts the gain to obtain a thicker tone, for a rich variety of tonal character. An optional VFS2A foot switch can be used to conveniently toggle between the two channels during live performance.

A digital reverb designed exclusively by VOX for this series has been added to all models for road-ready reliability and studio-quality reverb sounds. For the guitarist who wishes to integrate pedals and outboard effects, the Night Train G2 amps provide an FX loop. The NT50H-G2 also includes a DI output that can be connected to a mixer or PA system.

The optional, dedicated speaker cabinets are a perfect match for the amplifier heads, both aesthetically and sonically. The V212NT-G2 contains two G12H anniversary model speakers that were specially produced to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Celestion, and whose voicing complements the NT50H-G2. The V112NT-G2 contains one classic Celestion G12M greenback speaker. Both cabinets feature a rounded, retro exterior.

The Night Train G2 series amplifier heads feature a black gloss finish; the combo amps and cabinets feature a rounded retro look with VOX black diamond grille cloth. Both are equipped with suitcase-type handles.

The Night Train G2 Series will be available in Fall 2013 with pricing as follows:

NT15H-G2 - U.S. Street $499.99

NT50H-G2 - U.S. Street $699.99

NT15C1-G2 - U.S. Street $699.99

V212NT-G2 - U.S. Street $499.99

V112NT-G2 - U.S. Street $249.99

For more information, visit voxamps.com.