NAMM 2017: Vox AnnouncesNutube-PoweredMV50 Guitar Amp

(Image credit: Vox)

Vox has announced its new MV50 guitar amp. From the company:

The ultimate modern amp, designed with an emphasis on analog, V0X’s MV50 combines classic amplifier design with new and innovative production techniques (Nutube) to produce a miniature amplifier with truly monstrous sound.

Boasting an incredible 50 watts of power, this one-pound package serves up serious guitar tone that’s reminiscent of your favorite old tube amps.

With speaker & line/headphone outputs, available in AC, Clean and Rock models, the MV50 is perfect for the stage, at home, or in the studio for direct recording.

Nutube is a revolutionary new vacuum tube that has been met with much acclaim and adoration since its introduction in 2015. The MV50’s unique analog preamp design incorporates Nutube to achieve authentic tube amp tone. VOX engineers took full advantage of this incredible new tube technology to design a true, low power, low voltage miniature amplifier.

From warm, natural cleans to dynamic overdrives, this power amp has been engineered to respond to the nuances of the user’s guitar and, of course, technique.With a retro-chic design, a mirror-finish front and VU meter, the MV50 is so compact that at first glance it looks like an accessory, yet the sound it produces is massive.

The MV50 is a perfect match for VOX's new speaker cabinet, the BC108. The BC108 is a small cabinet featuring an 8-inch speaker. With its carefully selected speaker and a meticulously designed semi-open-backed structure, it delivers a strong, punchy sound.

Available in the spring of 2017, the MV50’s will be $199.99, and the BC108 for $99.99. Both will be on display at the Korg USA Inc. booth #6440 in Hall A. vb

For more information, visit voxamps.com.

