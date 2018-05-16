Waggi Announces New Two-Tier Pedalboard Line

Waggi W34 (Image credit: waggi.co)

Colombian company Waggi has unveiled a new line of two-tier pedalboards. The new pedalboards—the W20, the W28 and the W34—each feature the unique design, in addition to an integrated tidy cable system.

The pedalboards' under-rails channels promise easy cable management, while power supplies and patch boxes can be stored beneath their upper deck. The pedalboards' side, rear and bottom cutouts also allow for various cable connections.

Each of the pedalboards is made from 14-gauge aluminium with a stainless steel back panel, and comes with a padded carry case.

Waggi pedalboards are available now from Amazon for $189, $218 and $240.

For more info on the pedalboards, head on over to waggi.co.

Waggi W20 (Image credit: waggi.co)