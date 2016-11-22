Watch Dhani Harrison and Pete Thorn Demo Ernie Ball’s New Expression Series Pedals

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

In these new clips from Ernie Ball, Dhani Harrison and Pete Thorn demo the company’s new Expression Series pedals: the Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay.

Both pedals feature foot-sweepable effects for fully expressive tones.

The Expression Series Ambient Delay provides a hybrid of digital delay layered with plate reverb for everything from slap-back to extended repeats. It features settings for delay time (50ms - 1s), delay feedback, reverb level and a foot-sweepable effect level control to create anything from subtle textures to ambient soundscapes.

The Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive delivers natural tube-like overdrive with more range than ever before. It features settings for drive, boost and tone, with a foot-sweepable overdrive control, making it effortless to go from clean to searing lead tones and everything in between.

Both units are available to order December 1.

Check out the pedals in the video clips below, and find out more at ernieball.com.