Watch Mastodon's Brent Hinds Tattoo a Child in Orange Amps' New Comedy Short — Video

Orange Amplification has teamed up with Mastodon's Brent Hinds and Killers be Killed’s Juan Montoya in their latest video.

When Bobby’s dad decides to spoil his son with a surprise gift under the Christmas tree, he can't begin to guess where Bobby’s dreams will take him.

When Bobby unwraps his Orange Micro Dark amp, his imagination runs wild with excitement. Orange’s new video takes you on Bobby’s journey through his career. Where does his dream take him? Will he snap out of his daze or fall victim to the vices of a rock and roll lifestyle?

Featuring Hinds as the tattooist and Montoya as Satan, Orange’s video is a moment to escape the sweetness of many Christmas offerings yet still indulge that little part of us all that wants to believe in the extraordinary. This light-hearted story brings to life the power of this astonishingly small amp, showing off its huge potential and massive sound through the imagination of a child.

To find out more about the Micro Dark and its brothers, visit orangeamps.com/micro-dark.