Trending

Watch Paul Riario Demo the Framus FP14ME Acoustic Guitar

By

Extremely easy to play with a well-balanced tone, the FP14ME is a brand new boutique-style parlor guitar from the Framus Legacy Series.

In this new clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Framus FP14ME acoustic. You can watch the video above. 

A brand new  boutique-style parlor guitar from the Framus Legacy Series, the FP14ME features a solid mahogany top with laminated mahogany back and sides. The guitar also includes a Tigerstripe ebony fretboard, vintage Framus-style Tigerstripe ebony bridge, a mahogany neck, and a Fishman Isys+ preamp and Sonicore pickup system. 

Extremely easy to play with a well-balanced tone, the Framus FP14ME offers an incredible value. 

To find out more, head over to framuswarwickusa.com