Watch Paul Riario Demo the Framus FP14ME Acoustic Guitar

In this new clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Framus FP14ME acoustic. You can watch the video above.

A brand new boutique-style parlor guitar from the Framus Legacy Series, the FP14ME features a solid mahogany top with laminated mahogany back and sides. The guitar also includes a Tigerstripe ebony fretboard, vintage Framus-style Tigerstripe ebony bridge, a mahogany neck, and a Fishman Isys+ preamp and Sonicore pickup system.

Extremely easy to play with a well-balanced tone, the Framus FP14ME offers an incredible value.

To find out more, head over to framuswarwickusa.com.