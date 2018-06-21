Watch Paul Riario Demo the Positive Grid BIAS MINI Guitar and BIAS AMP 2

In this new clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario takes Positive Grid’s BIAS MINI Guitar and BIAS AMP 2 for a spin. Check out the video above.

Building on the foundation set by its larger siblings BIAS Head and BIAS Rack, BIAS MINI Guitar squeezes the same advanced component emulation engine, authentic dynamic tube amp feel and wireless connectivity into an even smaller and lighter package. Weighing just over five pounds with a built-in 300-watt power amp, the BIAS MINI is perfect for small-to-medium sized gigs and recording sessions.

In addition to the the BIAS MINI Guitar, Paul also demos Positive Grid’s virtual amp design software, BIAS AMP 2. The software allows players to authentically recreate the tone and feel of real tube amplifiers, with the ability to mix and match components to create the ideal amp. With BIAS AMP 2, you can take your ultimate guitar tone anywhere, from the studio to the stage and back again.

To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/2JMy3Hx.