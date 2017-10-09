Watch Paul Riario Discuss the New MONO Pedalboard Collection

In this new clip, Guitar World’s Paul Riario discusses the new line of pedalboards from MONO.

As one of the leading innovators of high-quality instrument cases and accessories for players in every genre, MONO has taken the next step forward with a new line of sleek, light, and durable pedalboards.

Each MONO pedalboard is cut from a single piece of anodized aluminum, giving it a tough but incredibly light form factor that feels streamlined and elegant. The cut-outs on the face of each board accommodate every possible cable-wrapping configuration, allowing for the maximum variety of pedal layouts. On the bottom, rubber feet add stability and shock absorption, while the flat profile is designed for easy reach on a smaller board.

Check out the video below, and for more, visit monocreators.com.