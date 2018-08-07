Watch Tom Beaujour and Oz Noy Demonstrate Guitar Amp Miking Techniques with Blue Microphones

In this new video, Nuthouse Recordings Audio Engineer Tom Beaujour is joined by guitarist extraordinaire Oz Noy to demonstrate some typical ways to mic your guitar amp. Three different Blue microphones are used in the video; the enCORE 100i, Blackout Spark SL and the Baby Bottle SL. Check out the clip above.

The enCORE 100i is a studio-grade dynamic instrument mic that brings Blue heritage to a versatile stage solution. With a custom-designed capsule tuned by Blue engineers for warm, smooth tone, enCORE 100i gives you the power to achieve true-to-life sound with any instrument, on any stage.

Blue Microphones' Blackout Spark SL brings the company's legendary studio sound to your space. The large-diaphragm cardioid condenser capsule and JFET electronics deliver superb detail and rich harmonic audio for the ultimate in professional sound.

The Baby Bottle SL is a cardioid condenser microphone that delivers classic sound and incredible versatility. With a richly present midrange, smooth top end and neutral bottom, the Baby Bottle SL is reminiscent of the world’s finest vintage microphones. Featuring a high-pass filter and a -20dB pad, Baby Bottle SL excels at adding a rich, classic vibe to nearly any sound source.

