Xotic Effects Announces Limited Edition Red Pedals

Xotic Effects has announced that its best-selling pedals—the EP Booster, SL Drive and SP Compressor and XW-1 Wah—will be released in a limited edition red paint scheme.

SL Drive

Famous for its woody, organic and beautiful sounds of saturation, these British amplifiers, the Super Lead & Super Bass, have been delivering one of the all-time classic sounds for almost 50 years.

Equipped with super transparent overdrive.

Amp-like response that cleans up nicely with volume knob roll off.

Internal dip switches allow you to choose two classic tones.

EP Booster

Using the highest quality parts available along with a discrete FET design and low impedance output, the EP Booster provides up to +20dB of boost with shimmering highs and lows, and no ear fatigue.

The internal DIP switches let you choose the boost frequencies, and EQ settings.

SP Compressor

The Xotic SP Compressor offers the same OTA (operational transconductance amplifier) technology used in what many guitar players consider the best compressor ever, the Ross Compressor.

The SP Compressor has superb tone quality featuring a wide variety of compressor tones from vintage, to subtle, to modern and more. It's super flexible and features a dry blend knob, up to +15dB of boost and an internal dip switch for attack control.

XW1-Wah

The Xotic Wah—based on the famed 1967-1968 Italian-built Clyde McCoy Wahs—gives you unlimited sounds with unique controls that shape and contour your sound the way you hear it. Its adjustability and flexibility makes it one of the more versatile wah pedals available today.

All of Xotic's limited edition red pedals ship the first week of January 2018.

You can find out more over at xotic.us.