In Deep with Andy Aledort: Jimi Hendrix — "Freedom"

This video is bonus content related to the March 2011 issue of Guitar World magazine.

For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, see the March 2011 issue of Guitar World. (It's the one with the 100 Greatest Metallica Songs on the cover. If you don't have that one at home, it's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.)

In this series of four videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort explores the classic Jimi Hendrix track "Freedom," as heard on The Cry of Love.

After discussing Hendrix's tuning, Andy jumps into the intro, the verse chorus, the interlude and the bridge.

For more Hendrix, be sure to check out the April 2013 issue of Guitar World, which examines the new album of never-before-release Hendrix material, People, Hell and Angels. It's available on newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.

For even more in-depth Jimi Hendrix lessons from Guitar World, check out our Hendrix DVDs and tab books at the Guitar World Online Store!

Intro

Lesson Contents

Intro

Verse Chorus

Interlude

Bridge

This video is bonus content related to the March 2011 issue of Guitar World magazine.

For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the March 2011 issue of Guitar World. (It's the one with the 100 Greatest Metallica Songs on the cover.)

In this series of four videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort explores the classic Jimi Hendrix track "Freedom," as heard on The Cry of Love.

After discussing Hendrix's tuning, Andy jumps into the intro, the verse chorus, the interlude and the bridge.

Verse Chorus

Lesson Contents

Intro

Verse Chorus

Interlude

Bridge

This video is bonus content related to the March 2011 issue of Guitar World magazine.

For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the March 2011 issue of Guitar World. (It's the one with the 100 Greatest Metallica Songs on the cover.)

In this series of four videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort explores the classic Jimi Hendrix track "Freedom," as heard on The Cry of Love.

After discussing Hendrix's tuning, Andy jumps into the intro, the verse chorus, the interlude and the bridge.

Interlude

Lesson Contents

Intro

Verse Chorus

Interlude

Bridge

This video is bonus content related to the March 2011 issue of Guitar World magazine.

For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the March 2011 issue of Guitar World. (It's the one with the 100 Greatest Metallica Songs on the cover.)

In this series of four videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort explores the classic Jimi Hendrix track "Freedom," as heard on The Cry of Love.

After discussing Hendrix's tuning, Andy jumps into the intro, the verse chorus, the interlude and the bridge.

Bridge

Lesson Contents

Lesson Contents

Intro

Verse Chorus

Interlude

Bridge