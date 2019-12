This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

This month, Ed Friedland reviews a bass stack from Trace Elliot, which features the AH 1200-12 head and 1048 and 1818 cabs. The amp's low-band compression can fatten up bottom end sounds without obscuring the attack, while the high-band can smooth out slap techniques or make harmonics pop better in the mix.