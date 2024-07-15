“Some of the phrases here are played at breakneck speed”: Grammy-winning virtuoso Ardeshir Farah is a nylon-string acoustic wizard who fuses Iranian and Western music – and his techniques will expand your solos’ horizons

Farah is a player who will comfortably blow your mind – this lesson is for moderate/advanced players looking to up their alternate-picking game, scalar knowledge, and rhythmic subdivisions

Ardeshir Farah
In this feature, we present the brilliant Iranian acoustic guitarist, Ardeshir Farah. Ardeshir has recorded no less than 21 albums as a co-composer and guitarist in the acoustic duo Strunz & Farah, alongside the equally fantastic Jorge Strunz, an acoustic master from Costa Rica. 

Strunz & Farah were nominated for a Grammy and blend together Latin, jazz-fusion and Middle Eastern sounds to create their influential style of acoustic guitar magic. 

