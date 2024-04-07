How to play bass guitar: a beginner's guide

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

From basic finger techniques to slap bass, here’s what you need to get started on your bass guitar journey

Generation Z Female Music Band On Rehearsal
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most people assume learning how to play bass guitar is simple: four strings and a pickup. We agree. Within minutes of holding a bass for the first time, you'll be able to play a couple of notes.

But while the bass can offer an 'easier' route into a band by virtue of essentially single-note accompaniment, remember that the other instruments revolve around your most central contribution. So, if the bass looks like an easy instrument to play, it's never an easy instrument to master.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.