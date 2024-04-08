I used Fender Play for 8 weeks to learn the guitar from scratch – here’s how I got on

By Annie Robertson
published

Is it possible to learn the guitar in just 2 months armed with nothing but Fender Play and a beginner acoustic guitar? We find out

I used Fender Play for 8 weeks to learn the guitar from scratch – here’s how I got on
(Image credit: Future/Daryl Robertson)
At a glance

Fender Play review: man plays an electric guitar

(Image credit: Fender Play)

Instruments covered: Guitar, bass, ukulele
Genres: Rock, blues, folk, country, pop, funk
Platforms: Desktop, iPhone, iPad, Android
Cost: $19.99/£19.49 per month or $149.99/£144.99 per year. Get 50% with code guitarworld50
Free trial: 7 days

As the wife of a professional guitar writer and an avid gig-goer myself, my life has always revolved around guitars, bands, and live music. To me, music is everything. It’s what I use to relax and escape, and I count everything from ‘80s goth darlings The Cure to grunge titans Nirvana, as well as a few heavier acts such as Alexisonfire and Deftones, as my all-time favorites. 

Annie Robertson
Annie Robertson

I’m a music lover and avid gig-goer based in North-East Scotland. If I’m not listening to my favorite artists, I’m watching a music documentary or planning which gigs I want to get tickets for next! That is when I’m not listening to my husband testing out new guitars at home as part of his role as a writer for Guitar World, or going to watch him play locally with his band. I’m a lover of all things grunge and have recently embarked on my own guitar-learning journey. I also enjoy going to the gym and running when I’m not chilling out at home with my beloved greyhound, Zeus.

Fender Play: 50% off with code guitarworld50 Fender is currently offering 50% offguitarworld50

Fender Play: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1100l8fRU/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Ftry.fender.com%2Fplay%2Fget-started%2F" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">50% off with code guitarworld50
Fender is currently offering 50% off an annual plan for all Guitar World readers, dropping the price from $149.99 to just $74.99 for the whole year – that's just over $4 per month. Just add the code guitarworld50 at checkout to see your discount.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Annie Robertson
Annie Robertson
Contributor

I’m a music lover and avid gig-goer based in North-East Scotland. If I’m not listening to my favorite artists, I’m watching a music documentary or planning which gigs I want to get tickets for next! That is when I’m not listening to my husband testing out new guitars at home as part of his role as a writer for Guitar World or going to watch him play locally with his band. I’m a lover of all things grunge and have recently embarked on my own guitar-learning journey. I also enjoy going to the gym and running when I’m not chilling out at home with my beloved greyhound, Zeus.