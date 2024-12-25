How to play the E chord! (And Em!) Beginner guitar lesson 2

In the second in our series of lessons for beginners, we show you how to play the E chord and then – bonus! – by removing one finger, the Em chord

E major is one of the easiest and most important chords for any beginner guitarist to learn. It's used in loads of songs from classic rock to contemporary pop and it has an even easier nearby neighbour chord for you to try out – E minor.

