Betcha Can't Play This: Mike Groisman's Insane A Minor Tapping Lick — Video

In Guitar World's latest edition of Betcha Can't Play This, virtuoso New York City-based "subway shredder" Mike Groisman returns with this blazing tapping lick (with a touch of string skipping) in A minor.

First he plays it (very) fast, then slow. Then he explains the lick.

If Groisman looks familiar, it might be because we shared his first Betcha Can't Play This video last week. You can check out "Subway Shredder Mike Groisman's Sweep Arpeggios" right here.

Very often, Groisman can be found playing "Crazy Train" or "Stairway to Heaven" at various stops along the New York City subway system (as shown in the bottom video, which was shot at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan). If you see him in action while you're down there, be sure to lend an ear. He deserves it!

Stay tuned for two more Betcha Can't Play This videos featuring Groisman, and check him out on YouTube right here.