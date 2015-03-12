Betcha Can't Play This: Subway Shredder Mike Groisman's Sweep Arpeggios — Video

In Guitar World's very latest edition of Betcha Can't Play This, virtuoso New York City-based "subway shredder" Mike Groisman rips through some ferocious neo-classical sweep-arpeggios, ending with a blazing alternate-picked descending run.

He then goes back and explains the entire lick.

Very often, Groisman can be found playing guitar at various stops along the New York City subway system (as shown in the bottom video, which was shot in Brooklyn). If you see him in action while you're down there, be sure to lend an ear. He certainly deserves it!

Stay tuned for several upcoming Betcha Can't Play This videos featuring Groisman, and check him out on YouTube right here.