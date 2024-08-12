Peter Green shaped his playing, John Lee Hooker enlisted his talents and Woodstock made him a guitar legend – nobody builds a blues solo like Carlos Santana

By
( )
published

Ever since his Woodstock performance in '69, Santana has been one of the world's biggest guitar talents, with a melodic sensibility few can match. We go deep into his lead style

Carlos Santana solos on a red quilt-top PRS single-cut
(Image credit: Roberto Finizio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Carlos Santana came to prominence in the late ’60s and quickly pioneered a powerful blend of blues-rock and Latin influences. The appeal of this fusion continues to this day with an impressive career that continues to thrive.

Carlos is also a musical adventurer and even made an album with his longtime friend, jazz-rock pioneer John McLaughlin. Another notable collaboration was his appearance on John Lee Hooker’s comeback album, The Healer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andy G Jones
Andy G Jones

A professional guitarist for many years, Andy G Jones has played with Van Morrison, James Ingram, Lamont Dozier, Queen (Brian May and Roger Taylor), Robben Ford, Billy Cobham, John Illsley (Dire Straits), KT Tunstall, Albert Lee (featured on Andy's upcoming CD), Mike Finnigan, Dave Landreth and Ryan Voth from The Bros. Landreth, Malford Milligan, The BBC Radio Big Band, Patti Austin, Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Lalo Schifrin (Hollywood film composer Bullitt, Mission Impossible), Hank Marvin, James Dean Bradfield (the Manic Street Preachers), Grady Tate, Agnetha from ABBA, Cliff Richard, Dudley Moore, Nathan James (Inglorious), Joey Tempest (Europe) and Kelsey Grammar.