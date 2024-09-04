Familiar with the blues? Then you shouldn’t have any problems transitioning to country. In this country guitar masterclass, we teach you everything you need to know to make it in Nashville

With Daniel Donato as your guide, this lesson offers a comprehensive primer in country guitar, from the fundamentals to show pony licks

A portrait of Daniel Donato with a Surf Green Telecaster in the forest
From harmonious doublestop solos to blisteringly fast chicken pickin’, country guitar has so many techniques and tricks that it’s a crime to overlook it. If you’re already familiar with blues guitar then the transition to country isn’t that difficult – it often follows similar chord progressions and scale choices.

Leading this lesson for Pickup Music is Daniel Donato, a legit country guitar guru, and he’s about to show you some fundamental rhythms, tones, and licks to get you started on your journey to Twang City.

Daniel Donato

Daniel Donato is a rising Nashville artist with over 2,000 shows under his belt who’s known for his pioneering cosmic-country style. He’s more than just a country shredder, though – Daniel has a knack for teaching. In his lessons, he breaks everything down step-by-step and makes learning country guitar a joy. Whether you’re a country music fan or just want to expand your guitar skills, this lesson is packed with all the fundamentals to kickstart your journey to Twang City! 