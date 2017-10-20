Country Guitar Shredding Exercise: One-Minute Drill to Triple Your Hybrid Picking Speed

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Hey, guys!

Doug Seven here again with a KILLER right-hand, double-stop exercise!

It's the intro from my song "Burp Rag," which I posted on YouTube a while back.

In today's video, I'm going to show you a one-minute drill that can really triple your hybrid picking speed and help you develop some sick double stops!

After you watch the video, I have a BIG download package for you, and it's 100 percent FREE:

Seven practice tracks, including drum loops in different timings

Two "Burp Rag" backing tracks (with my guitar and without)

Tabs and standard notation for the exercise and tabs for the entire song.

All you have to do is visit SizzlingGuitarLicks.com/countryguitarworld.

Since 2005, Doug Seven has demonstrated his unique method of playing and teaching and has impacted more than 2 million guitarists in more than 68 countries. His transparent and humble teaching style is dedicated to the guitarist who wants to experience total control and command of his or her skill, no matter what level or style.