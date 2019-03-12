Five Tips for Surviving Your Next Jam Session

Jam sessions can be a fun way to meet new musicians and grow as a player. They help you work on improvisation, hone your techniques and develop your intuition when working in a group.

But they can also be intimidating and scary, especially if you haven’t played with any of the other musicians before. You can’t just show up and plug in; you need to be prepared mentally, know a fair number of tunes and stay alert to the dynamics of the group situation.

In this video, bass instructor Scott Devine offers five practical tips to help you survive a jam session and get called back for the next one.