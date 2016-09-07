How to Play 12 Types of Power Chords

If you’ve been playing simple root-fifth power chords your entire life, you’re missing out on a wealth of opportunity for power-chord voicings.
In this video, Gear Gods’ Trey Xavier shows 12 different types of power chords, including root-fifth with various drop tunings and one that’s employed on a seven-string guitar.
“If you play the guitar and you play any kind of heavy music—rock, punk, metal—then you are very familiar with the power chord,” Trey says.
“But a lot of people don’t know that there are several different kinds of power chords that you can use, and I’m gonna show you a couple of those different kinds today.”
- Those 12 types are:
- Basic root-fifth power chord
- Fifth on the bottom
- Fifth on the bottom - four notes
- Inverted power chord
- Add9 (sus2) power chord
- Minor 6th power chord
- Root-fifth, drop tuning
- Root-fifth, drop tuning, 3 notes
- Root-fifth, drop tuning, 4 notes
- Root-fifth, drop tuning, 5 notes (7 string)
- Root-fifth, drop tuning, 5 notes (6 string)
- Add9 power chord, drop tuning
When you’re done, check out Trey’s other instructional videos on Gear Gods’ YouTube channel.