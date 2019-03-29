How to Play Pedal Steel Guitar

(Image credit: Chris Morphet/Getty Images)

David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, Jerry Garcia, Steve Howe, Daniel Lanois and Pete Townshend, shown above…. They’re just a few of the guitarists who have at times played a pedal steel guitar.

If you’ve ever thought about learning pedal steel guitar—or if you’re just curious about how this relative of the guitar operates—here’s a video that demystifies the instrument.

Country guitarist Jim Lill demonstrates the basics of the pedal steel: how the strings are tuned, what the pedals do, basic picking and muting techniques, how to use a volume pedal, how to assemble a pedal steel—and much more.

Jim—whose videos we’ve featured here many times before—says most of the money he’s made as a gigging guitarist has come from his talent with the instrument. So if you’re looking for a way to improve your chance of getting a gig and making more money as a working guitarist, the pedal steel might be just the thing.

