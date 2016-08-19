How to Sound Like John Petrucci

Ever since John Petrucci emerged from the gates of Berklee College of Music and into the world, he’s commanded respect. A humble man and eternal student, Petrucci has earned his spot on Mount Shredmore (it’s like Mount Rushmore, but for guitar players) due to his mastery of the instrument and impeccable tone.

He’s done so much for the guitar community that he has disciples all over the world. Some of these followers merely spread the word of Petrucci’s greatness, while others try to emulate it.

Out of all the guitar heroes who influence us, Petrucci is one of a select few who have reached the pinnacle of guitar proficiency while simultaneously entertaining millions of fans with their music.

With all this in mind, you may want to try and sound like him in one way or another. The video below will show you how. Good luck.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.