How to Make Your Minor Pentatonic Licks Sound "Major"

In this quick guitar tutorial courtesy of Elixir Strings, guitarist Kris Barras demonstrates how to make minor pentatonic licks sound more “major.”

Known for his screaming guitar solos and slick slide technique, Barras uses Elixir Electric Nickel Plated Steel strings with Optiweb coating, gauges 11-49. "I hate changing strings and I can always rely on Elixir Strings to maintain a great feel and awesome tone, show after show," he shares.