How to Play Peter Green's "Oh Well" Intro

Texas Blues Alley—the folks who brought you "How to Use Open Strings for Blues," "10 Ways to Start a Killer Blues Guitar Solo" and the always-relevant "How to Be a Jerk Guitar Player in 10 Easy Steps"—recently posted an instructional video on how to play Peter Green's fiery intro to the classic Fleetwood Mac song, "Oh Well."

The video—which you can watch above—is hosted by Texas Blues Alley founder Anthony Stauffer, who shows you how the intro is played at full speed, before breaking it down into slower, more bite-sized pieces.

Though there are no accompanying tabs with the lesson, the camera angle makes it fairly easy to see exactly what's going on.

