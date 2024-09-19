“Jeff was extremely adept with a bottleneck, but he could also manipulate the whammy to get a slide effect when the mood took him”: How Jeff Beck made his whammy bar sound like a slide – his soloing secrets revealed

Nobody could bend notes like Beck – he took a glissando approach to blues-rock guitar, using the whammy bar when others might have used a slide

Jeff Beck wears mirrored aviators and plays his white Strat with the reversed neck
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The original concept for this lesson was going to be ‘Some Useful Vocabulary For Slide Using Standard Tuning’ – or words to that effect.

Then I happened to have a play over the backing track using the whammy bar, instead of a slide, and realised I was channelling (or trying to channel) something like Jeff Beck’s solo in Jon Bon Jovi’s Blaze of Glory. Jeff was extremely adept with a bottleneck, but he could also manipulate the whammy to get a slide effect when the mood took him.

