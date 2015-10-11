Joe Walsh Teaches the Duane Allman Slide Method As He Learned It from the Man Himself

Did you know that Joe Walsh knew Duane Allman? Did you know Duane Allman taught Joe his method of playing slide guitar?

For that matter, did you know that Joe Walsh and Duane Allman share a birthday? It's November 20. Talk about coincidences.

In the two videos below, presented courtesy of Gibson Guitars, Walsh demonstrates how to play slide as he was taught it by Allman.

“I had the opportunity to play some concerts where the Allman Brothers were on the same show, and I got to sit down with Duane,” Walsh explains. “And he showed me how to play slide guitar.” So grab your guitar and your favorite slide, and get ready to learn the Duane Allman method of slide playing.