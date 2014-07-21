Learn How to Play Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time

Guitar World picked 'em, and now you can play 'em — thanks to a new book, Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.
This collection of 100 must-know guitar leads transcribed note for note! This unique book also includes insightful background and performance notes for more than 40 of the best solos.
Songs include:
- Alive
- All Along the Watchtower
- Aqualung
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Cliffs of Dover
- Crazy Train
- Cross Road Blues (Crossroads)
- Eruption
- Get the Funk Out
- Hotel California
- Layla
- Little Red Corvette
- Money
- November Rain
- One
- Pride and Joy
- Sharp Dressed Man
- Smells like Teen Spirit
- Stairway to Heaven
- The Star-Spangled Banner
- Sultans of Swing
- Sweet Child O' Mine
- Sympathy for the Devil
- Walk This Way
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- Won't Get Fooled Again
- Working Man
- You Shook Me All Night Long
... And many more!
This 320-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.99!