Learn How to Play Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time

Guitar World picked 'em, and now you can play 'em — thanks to a new book, Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.

This collection of 100 must-know guitar leads transcribed note for note! This unique book also includes insightful background and performance notes for more than 40 of the best solos.

Songs include:

Alive

All Along the Watchtower

Aqualung

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cliffs of Dover

Crazy Train

Cross Road Blues (Crossroads)

Eruption

Get the Funk Out

Hotel California

Layla

Little Red Corvette

Money

November Rain

One

Pride and Joy

Sharp Dressed Man

Smells like Teen Spirit

Stairway to Heaven

The Star-Spangled Banner

Sultans of Swing

Sweet Child O' Mine

Sympathy for the Devil

Walk This Way

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Won't Get Fooled Again

Working Man

You Shook Me All Night Long

... And many more!

This 320-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.99!