Learn How to Play Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time

Guitar World picked 'em, and now you can play 'em — thanks to a new book, Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.

This collection of 100 must-know guitar leads transcribed note for note! This unique book also includes insightful background and performance notes for more than 40 of the best solos.

Songs include:

  • Alive
  • All Along the Watchtower
  • Aqualung
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Cliffs of Dover
  • Crazy Train
  • Cross Road Blues (Crossroads)
  • Eruption
  • Get the Funk Out
  • Hotel California
  • Layla
  • Little Red Corvette
  • Money
  • November Rain
  • One
  • Pride and Joy
  • Sharp Dressed Man
  • Smells like Teen Spirit
  • Stairway to Heaven
  • The Star-Spangled Banner
  • Sultans of Swing
  • Sweet Child O' Mine
  • Sympathy for the Devil
  • Walk This Way
  • While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  • Won't Get Fooled Again
  • Working Man
  • You Shook Me All Night Long

... And many more!

This 320-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.99!