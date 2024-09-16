Introducing Rhythmically Dependent Alternate Picking, the lead technique that makes fast guitar lines flow better than ever before

Fusion master Martin Miller takes you on a crash course through RDAP, an approach that ensures you keep the groove going no matter where your playing takes you

We probably don’t need to convince you of the benefit of alternate picking. For many guitarists, it’s a major feature of our practice time, and an efficient approach for the majority of situations.

However, it can be frustrating when the tidy efficiency of alternate picking meets the reality of most guitar parts. We encounter a burst of legato or a tricky triplet phrase, dive for the next downstroke... and realise we’ve totally lost the groove.

