He gave B.B. King “the cold sweats”, replaced Eric Clapton in the Bluesbreakers and founded Fleetwood Mac – how Peter Green changed the course of British blues-rock guitar playing

Peter Green was one of the all-time greats, and influenced everyone from Gary Moore to Joe Bonamassa and Kirk Hammett. This soloing masterclass unpacks his peerless phrasing, rhythmic approach and string bending

A black-and-white image of Peter Green playing a Gibson Les Paul Standard with Fleetwood Mac
(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Peter Green was the founding member of Fleetwood Mac, and having put the band together, was generous enough to name it after the drummer Mick Fleetwood, and bass player John McVie, both stalwarts of the ’60s British blues scene and John Mayall alumni. 

Green followed Eric Clapton in Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, a tough gig to take on, but B.B. King was famously quoted as saying that Green was “the only one to give me the cold sweats”. 

