In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the acoustic intro to Soundgarden's "Burden In My Hand," from their 1996 album, Down on the Upside.

The song utilizes a unique tuning, with Soundgarden guitarists Kim Thayil and Chris Cornell tuning to Open C.