Tabs: The Beatles "All I've Got To Do"

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "All I've Got To Do" by The Beatles

Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab. For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "All I've Got To Do”

Album: With The Beatles

E+5sus4add9

e|------- ------- ------- -------|5------ ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|7------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|5------------------------------|

D|-------------------------------|6------------------------------|

A|----------------------------7--|-------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

Whenever I

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|-------------------------------|----------------------------4--|

E|-------------------------------|----------------------------4--|

00:03

C#m

e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|

B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|

G|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|

D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|

A|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------4-----------4-------4--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

want you around,

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|

E|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|

E

e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|

B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|

G|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------4-----------4-------4--|

D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|

A|--------7-----------7-------7--|--------7-----------7-------7--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

yeah. All I gotta

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|2-----------2------------------|2------------2-----------------|

A|2-----------2------------------|2------------2-----------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

C#m

e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|

B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|

G|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|

D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|

A|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------4-----------4-------4--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

do is

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|

E|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|

00:15

F#m

e|2------ 2---2-- 2---2-- 2---2--|------- 2---2-- ----2-- 2------|

B|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|--------2---2-------2---2------|

G|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|--------2---2-------2---2------|

D|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|--------4---4-------4---4------|

A|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|--------4---4-------4---4------|

E|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|--------2---2-------2---2------|

call on the phone, and you'll running home, yeah

you come

Am E

e|5------ 5------ ----5-- 5---5--|------- 0---0-- ----0-- 0------|

B|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|--------0---0-------0---0------|

G|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|--------1---1-------1---1------|

D|7-------7-----------7---7---7--|--------2---2-------2---2------|

A|7-------7-----------7---7---7--|--------2---2-------2---2------|

E|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|--------0---0-------0---0------|

that's all I gotta do

e|------- 5------ ----5-- ----5--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|

B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|

G|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------4-----------4-------4--|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

00:25

C#m

e|0------ ------- ------- -------|4------ 4------ 4---4-- 4---4--|

B|0------------------------------|5-------5-------5---5---5---5--|

G|1------------------------------|6-------6-------6---6---6---6--|

D|2------------------------------|6-------6-------6---6---6---6--|

A|2------------------------------|4-------4-------4---4---4---4--|

E|0------------------------------|-------------------------------|

And when I

E

e|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|4------ 4------ ----4-- 4---4--|

B|5-------5---5-------5---5---5--|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|

G|6-------6---6-------6---6---6--|4-------4-----------4---4---4--|

D|6-------6---6-------6---6---6--|6-------6-----------6---6---6--|

A|4-------4---4-------4---4---4--|7-------7-----------7---7---7--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

I wanna kiss you, yeah

C#m

e|------- 4------ ----4-- 4---4--|------- 4------ 4---4-- ----4--|

B|--------5-----------5---5---5--|--------5-------5---5-------5--|

G|--------4-----------4---4---4--|--------6-------6---6-------6--|

D|--------6-----------6---6---6--|--------6-------6---6-------6--|

A|--------7-----------7---7---7--|--------4-------4---4-------4--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

All I gotta do

00:38

F#m

e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|2------ 2---2-- ----2-- 2---2--|

B|--------5---5-------5---5---5--|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|

G|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|

D|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|4-------4---4-------4---4---4--|

A|--------4---4-------4---4---4--|4-------4---4-------4---4---4--|

E|-------------------------------|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|

is whisper in ear the

your

Am

e|----2-- 2---2-- ----2-- 2------|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|

B|----2---2---2-------2---2------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|

G|----2---2---2-------2---2------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|

D|----4---4---4-------4---4------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|

A|----4---4---4-------4---4------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|

E|----2---2---2-------2---2------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|

words long hear, and I'll be

you to

E

e|------- 0---0-- ----0-- 0---0--|0------ 0---0-- 0------ 0------|

B|--------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0---0---0-------0------|

G|--------1---1-------1---1---1--|1-------1---1---1-------1------|

D|--------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2---2---2-------2------|

A|--------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2---2---2-------2------|

E|--------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0---0---0-------0------|

kissing you And the same goes for

00:48

A

e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|

B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|

G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6-------6---6-------6---6------|

D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|

A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|

E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|

me, whenever you want at all. I'll

me be

C#m

e|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|

B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|

G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6-------6---6-------6---6------|

D|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6-------6---6-------6---6------|

A|4-------4---4-------4---4------|4-------4---4-------4---4------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

here, yes I will, whenever you call. You

A E C#m

e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|0------ 0------ 4------ 4------|

B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0-------5-------5------|

G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|1-------1-------6-------6------|

D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2-------6-------6------|

A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2-------4-------4------|

E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0----------------------|

just gotta call me, yeah, You

on

A E

e|5------ 5---5-- ------- 5------|0------ 0---0-- ----0-- 0------|

B|5-------5---5-----------5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|

G|6-------6---6-----------6------|1-------1---1-------1---1------|

D|7-------7---7-----------7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|

A|7-------7---7-----------7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|

E|5-------5---5-----------5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|

just gotta call me.

on

01:05

x X x C#m

e|0------ ------- ------- -------|4------ 4------ ----4-- ----4--|

B|0------------------------------|5-------5-----------5-------5--|

G|1------------------------------|6-------6-----------6-------6--|

D|2------------------------------|6-------6-----------6-------6--|

A|2------------------------------|4-------4-----------4-------4--|

E|0------------------------------|-------------------------------|

And when I,

E

e|4------ 4---4-- 4---4-- ----4--|------- 4------ 4---4-- 4---4--|

B|5-------5---5---5---5-------5--|--------5-------5---5---5---5--|

G|6-------6---6---6---6-------6--|--------4-------4---4---4---4--|

D|6-------6---6---6---6-------6--|--------6-------6---6---6---6--|

A|4-------4---4---4---4-------4--|--------7-------7---7---7---7--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

I want to kiss you, yeah.

C#m

e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|4------ 4------ 4---4-- ----4--|

B|--------5---5-------5---5---5--|5-------5-------5---5-------5--|

G|--------4---4-------4---4---4--|6-------6-------6---6-------6--|

D|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|6-------6-------6---6-------6--|

A|--------7---7-------7---7---7--|4-------4-------4---4-------4--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

All I gotta do,

01:18

F#m

e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|2------ 2---2-- 2---2-- 2---2--|

B|--------5---5-------5---5------|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|

G|--------6---6-------6---6------|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|

D|--------6---6-------6---6------|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|

A|--------4---4-------4---4------|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|

E|-------------------------------|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|

Is call on the phone and

you

Am

e|2---2-- 2---2-- 2---2-- 2------|5------ 5---5-- 5---5-- 5---5--|

B|2---2---2---2---2---2---2------|5-------5---5---5---5---5---5--|

G|2---2---2---2---2---2---2------|5-------5---5---5---5---5---5--|

D|4---4---4---4---4---4---4------|7-------7---7---7---7---7---7--|

A|4---4---4---4---4---4---4------|7-------7---7---7---7---7---7--|

E|2---2---2---2---2---2---2------|5-------5---5---5---5---5---5--|

you'll running home, Yeah, that's all I

come

E

e|0------ 0---0-- ----0-- 0---0--|0------ 0------ 0---0-- 0------|

B|0-------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0-------0---0---0------|

G|1-------1---1-------1---1---1--|1-------1-------1---1---1------|

D|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2-------2---2---2------|

A|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2-------2---2---2------|

E|0-------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0-------0---0---0------|

gotta do. And the same goes for

01:28

A

e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|5---5-- 5------ 5---5-- 5---5--|

B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5---5---5-------5---5---5---5--|

G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6---6---6-------6---6---6---6--|

D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7---7---7-------7---7---7---7--|

A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7---7---7-------7---7---7---7--|

E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5---5---5-------5---5---5---5--|

me, whenever you want at all. I'll

me

C#m

e|4------ 4---4-- 4------ 4------|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|

B|5-------5---5---5-------5------|--------5---5-------5---5------|

G|6-------6---6---6-------6------|--------6---6-------6---6------|

D|6-------6---6---6-------6------|--------6---6-------6---6------|

A|4-------4---4---4-------4------|--------4---4-------4---4------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

be here, I will, whenever you call. You

yes

01:35

A E C#m

e|5------ 5------ 5---5-- 5------|0------ 0------ ------- 4------|

B|5-------5-------5---5---5------|0-------0---------------5------|

G|6-------6-------6---6---6------|1-------1---------------6------|

D|7-------7-------7---7---7------|2-------2---------------6------|

A|7-------7-------7---7---7------|2-------2---------------4------|

E|5-------5-------5---5---5------|0-------0----------------------|

just gotta call me, yeah, You

on

A E

e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|0------ 0---0-- 0---0-- 0------|

B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0---0---0---0---0------|

G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|1-------1---1---1---1---1------|

D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2---2---2---2---2------|

A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2---2---2---2---2------|

E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0---0---0---0---0------|

just gotta call me, oh You

on

A E

e|5------ 5---5-- 5---5-- 5------|0------ 0---0-- ----0-- 0------|

B|5-------5---5---5---5---5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|

G|6-------6---6---6---6---6------|1-------1---1-------1---1------|

D|7-------7---7---7---7---7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|

A|7-------7---7---7---7---7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|

E|5-------5---5---5---5---5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|

just gotta call me

on

01:49

x X x C#m

e|0------ ------- ------- -------|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- ----4--|

B|0------------------------------|5-------5---5-------5-------5--|

G|1------------------------------|6-------6---6-------6-------6--|

D|2------------------------------|6-------6---6-------6-------6--|

A|2------------------------------|4-------4---4-------4-------4--|

E|0------------------------------|-------------------------------|

mmm mmmmmmm mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|-------------------------------|4-----------4------------------|

E|-------------------------------|4-----------4------------------|

E

e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|

B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|

G|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------4-----------4-------4--|

D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|

A|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------7-----------7-------7--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

mmmmmmmmmmmm mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|-------------------------------|2-----------2------------------|

A|4-----------4------------------|2-----------2------------------|

E|4-----------4------------------|-------------------------------|

.............Fade......

C#m

e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|------- 4---4-- ----4-- ----4--|

B|--------5---5-------5---5---5--|--------5---5-------5-------5--|

G|--------4---4-------4---4---4--|--------6---6-------6-------6--|

D|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|--------6---6-------6-------6--|

A|--------7---7-------7---7---7--|--------4---4-------4-------4--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

D|2-----------2------------------|-------------------------------|

A|2-----------2------------------|4-----------4------------------|

E|-------------------------------|4-----------4------------------|

........................................................

B Bend

R Release

/ slide up

\ slide down

H hammer-on

P pull-off

~ vibrato

+ harmonic

x Mute note

. - play note like a dot in standard notation

^ - ties two notes together

(. Pause