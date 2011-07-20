Tabs: The Beatles "All I've Got To Do"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "All I've Got To Do”
Album: With The Beatles
E+5sus4add9
e|------- ------- ------- -------|5------ ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|7------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|5------------------------------|
D|-------------------------------|6------------------------------|
A|----------------------------7--|-------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
Whenever I
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|-------------------------------|----------------------------4--|
E|-------------------------------|----------------------------4--|
00:03
C#m
e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|
B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|
G|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|
D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|
A|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------4-----------4-------4--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
want you around,
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|
E|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|
E
e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|
B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|
G|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------4-----------4-------4--|
D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|
A|--------7-----------7-------7--|--------7-----------7-------7--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
yeah. All I gotta
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|2-----------2------------------|2------------2-----------------|
A|2-----------2------------------|2------------2-----------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
C#m
e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|
B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|
G|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|
D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|
A|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------4-----------4-------4--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
do is
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|
E|4-----------4------------------|4-----------4------------------|
00:15
F#m
e|2------ 2---2-- 2---2-- 2---2--|------- 2---2-- ----2-- 2------|
B|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|--------2---2-------2---2------|
G|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|--------2---2-------2---2------|
D|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|--------4---4-------4---4------|
A|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|--------4---4-------4---4------|
E|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|--------2---2-------2---2------|
call on the phone, and you'll running home, yeah
you come
Am E
e|5------ 5------ ----5-- 5---5--|------- 0---0-- ----0-- 0------|
B|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|--------0---0-------0---0------|
G|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|--------1---1-------1---1------|
D|7-------7-----------7---7---7--|--------2---2-------2---2------|
A|7-------7-----------7---7---7--|--------2---2-------2---2------|
E|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|--------0---0-------0---0------|
that's all I gotta do
e|------- 5------ ----5-- ----5--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|
B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|
G|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------4-----------4-------4--|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
00:25
C#m
e|0------ ------- ------- -------|4------ 4------ 4---4-- 4---4--|
B|0------------------------------|5-------5-------5---5---5---5--|
G|1------------------------------|6-------6-------6---6---6---6--|
D|2------------------------------|6-------6-------6---6---6---6--|
A|2------------------------------|4-------4-------4---4---4---4--|
E|0------------------------------|-------------------------------|
And when I
E
e|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|4------ 4------ ----4-- 4---4--|
B|5-------5---5-------5---5---5--|5-------5-----------5---5---5--|
G|6-------6---6-------6---6---6--|4-------4-----------4---4---4--|
D|6-------6---6-------6---6---6--|6-------6-----------6---6---6--|
A|4-------4---4-------4---4---4--|7-------7-----------7---7---7--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
I wanna kiss you, yeah
C#m
e|------- 4------ ----4-- 4---4--|------- 4------ 4---4-- ----4--|
B|--------5-----------5---5---5--|--------5-------5---5-------5--|
G|--------4-----------4---4---4--|--------6-------6---6-------6--|
D|--------6-----------6---6---6--|--------6-------6---6-------6--|
A|--------7-----------7---7---7--|--------4-------4---4-------4--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
All I gotta do
00:38
F#m
e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|2------ 2---2-- ----2-- 2---2--|
B|--------5---5-------5---5---5--|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|
G|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|
D|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|4-------4---4-------4---4---4--|
A|--------4---4-------4---4---4--|4-------4---4-------4---4---4--|
E|-------------------------------|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|
is whisper in ear the
your
Am
e|----2-- 2---2-- ----2-- 2------|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|
B|----2---2---2-------2---2------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|
G|----2---2---2-------2---2------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|
D|----4---4---4-------4---4------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|
A|----4---4---4-------4---4------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|
E|----2---2---2-------2---2------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|
words long hear, and I'll be
you to
E
e|------- 0---0-- ----0-- 0---0--|0------ 0---0-- 0------ 0------|
B|--------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0---0---0-------0------|
G|--------1---1-------1---1---1--|1-------1---1---1-------1------|
D|--------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2---2---2-------2------|
A|--------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2---2---2-------2------|
E|--------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0---0---0-------0------|
kissing you And the same goes for
00:48
A
e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|
B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|
G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6-------6---6-------6---6------|
D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|
A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7-------7---7-------7---7------|
E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|
me, whenever you want at all. I'll
me be
C#m
e|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|
B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5-------5---5-------5---5------|
G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6-------6---6-------6---6------|
D|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6-------6---6-------6---6------|
A|4-------4---4-------4---4------|4-------4---4-------4---4------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
here, yes I will, whenever you call. You
A E C#m
e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|0------ 0------ 4------ 4------|
B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0-------5-------5------|
G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|1-------1-------6-------6------|
D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2-------6-------6------|
A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2-------4-------4------|
E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0----------------------|
just gotta call me, yeah, You
on
A E
e|5------ 5---5-- ------- 5------|0------ 0---0-- ----0-- 0------|
B|5-------5---5-----------5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|
G|6-------6---6-----------6------|1-------1---1-------1---1------|
D|7-------7---7-----------7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|
A|7-------7---7-----------7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|
E|5-------5---5-----------5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|
just gotta call me.
on
01:05
x X x C#m
e|0------ ------- ------- -------|4------ 4------ ----4-- ----4--|
B|0------------------------------|5-------5-----------5-------5--|
G|1------------------------------|6-------6-----------6-------6--|
D|2------------------------------|6-------6-----------6-------6--|
A|2------------------------------|4-------4-----------4-------4--|
E|0------------------------------|-------------------------------|
And when I,
E
e|4------ 4---4-- 4---4-- ----4--|------- 4------ 4---4-- 4---4--|
B|5-------5---5---5---5-------5--|--------5-------5---5---5---5--|
G|6-------6---6---6---6-------6--|--------4-------4---4---4---4--|
D|6-------6---6---6---6-------6--|--------6-------6---6---6---6--|
A|4-------4---4---4---4-------4--|--------7-------7---7---7---7--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
I want to kiss you, yeah.
C#m
e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|4------ 4------ 4---4-- ----4--|
B|--------5---5-------5---5---5--|5-------5-------5---5-------5--|
G|--------4---4-------4---4---4--|6-------6-------6---6-------6--|
D|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|6-------6-------6---6-------6--|
A|--------7---7-------7---7---7--|4-------4-------4---4-------4--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
All I gotta do,
01:18
F#m
e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|2------ 2---2-- 2---2-- 2---2--|
B|--------5---5-------5---5------|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|
G|--------6---6-------6---6------|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|
D|--------6---6-------6---6------|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|
A|--------4---4-------4---4------|4-------4---4---4---4---4---4--|
E|-------------------------------|2-------2---2---2---2---2---2--|
Is call on the phone and
you
Am
e|2---2-- 2---2-- 2---2-- 2------|5------ 5---5-- 5---5-- 5---5--|
B|2---2---2---2---2---2---2------|5-------5---5---5---5---5---5--|
G|2---2---2---2---2---2---2------|5-------5---5---5---5---5---5--|
D|4---4---4---4---4---4---4------|7-------7---7---7---7---7---7--|
A|4---4---4---4---4---4---4------|7-------7---7---7---7---7---7--|
E|2---2---2---2---2---2---2------|5-------5---5---5---5---5---5--|
you'll running home, Yeah, that's all I
come
E
e|0------ 0---0-- ----0-- 0---0--|0------ 0------ 0---0-- 0------|
B|0-------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0-------0---0---0------|
G|1-------1---1-------1---1---1--|1-------1-------1---1---1------|
D|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2-------2---2---2------|
A|2-------2---2-------2---2---2--|2-------2-------2---2---2------|
E|0-------0---0-------0---0---0--|0-------0-------0---0---0------|
gotta do. And the same goes for
01:28
A
e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|5---5-- 5------ 5---5-- 5---5--|
B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5---5---5-------5---5---5---5--|
G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|6---6---6-------6---6---6---6--|
D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7---7---7-------7---7---7---7--|
A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|7---7---7-------7---7---7---7--|
E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|5---5---5-------5---5---5---5--|
me, whenever you want at all. I'll
me
C#m
e|4------ 4---4-- 4------ 4------|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4------|
B|5-------5---5---5-------5------|--------5---5-------5---5------|
G|6-------6---6---6-------6------|--------6---6-------6---6------|
D|6-------6---6---6-------6------|--------6---6-------6---6------|
A|4-------4---4---4-------4------|--------4---4-------4---4------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
be here, I will, whenever you call. You
yes
01:35
A E C#m
e|5------ 5------ 5---5-- 5------|0------ 0------ ------- 4------|
B|5-------5-------5---5---5------|0-------0---------------5------|
G|6-------6-------6---6---6------|1-------1---------------6------|
D|7-------7-------7---7---7------|2-------2---------------6------|
A|7-------7-------7---7---7------|2-------2---------------4------|
E|5-------5-------5---5---5------|0-------0----------------------|
just gotta call me, yeah, You
on
A E
e|5------ 5---5-- ----5-- 5------|0------ 0---0-- 0---0-- 0------|
B|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0---0---0---0---0------|
G|6-------6---6-------6---6------|1-------1---1---1---1---1------|
D|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2---2---2---2---2------|
A|7-------7---7-------7---7------|2-------2---2---2---2---2------|
E|5-------5---5-------5---5------|0-------0---0---0---0---0------|
just gotta call me, oh You
on
A E
e|5------ 5---5-- 5---5-- 5------|0------ 0---0-- ----0-- 0------|
B|5-------5---5---5---5---5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|
G|6-------6---6---6---6---6------|1-------1---1-------1---1------|
D|7-------7---7---7---7---7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|
A|7-------7---7---7---7---7------|2-------2---2-------2---2------|
E|5-------5---5---5---5---5------|0-------0---0-------0---0------|
just gotta call me
on
01:49
x X x C#m
e|0------ ------- ------- -------|4------ 4---4-- ----4-- ----4--|
B|0------------------------------|5-------5---5-------5-------5--|
G|1------------------------------|6-------6---6-------6-------6--|
D|2------------------------------|6-------6---6-------6-------6--|
A|2------------------------------|4-------4---4-------4-------4--|
E|0------------------------------|-------------------------------|
mmm mmmmmmm mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|-------------------------------|4-----------4------------------|
E|-------------------------------|4-----------4------------------|
E
e|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|------- 4------ ----4-- ----4--|
B|--------5-----------5-------5--|--------5-----------5-------5--|
G|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------4-----------4-------4--|
D|--------6-----------6-------6--|--------6-----------6-------6--|
A|--------4-----------4-------4--|--------7-----------7-------7--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
mmmmmmmmmmmm mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|-------------------------------|2-----------2------------------|
A|4-----------4------------------|2-----------2------------------|
E|4-----------4------------------|-------------------------------|
.............Fade......
C#m
e|------- 4---4-- ----4-- 4---4--|------- 4---4-- ----4-- ----4--|
B|--------5---5-------5---5---5--|--------5---5-------5-------5--|
G|--------4---4-------4---4---4--|--------6---6-------6-------6--|
D|--------6---6-------6---6---6--|--------6---6-------6-------6--|
A|--------7---7-------7---7---7--|--------4---4-------4-------4--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
e|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
B|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
D|2-----------2------------------|-------------------------------|
A|2-----------2------------------|4-----------4------------------|
E|-------------------------------|4-----------4------------------|
........................................................
B Bend
R Release
/ slide up
\ slide down
H hammer-on
P pull-off
~ vibrato
+ harmonic
x Mute note
. - play note like a dot in standard notation
^ - ties two notes together
(. Pause